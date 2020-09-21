Coronavirus: UAE reports 679 new COVID-19 cases, one death in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates detected 679 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 85,595, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Monday.

One person died due to complications caused by COVID-19, which raises the virus-related death toll in the UAE to 405.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries in the country rose to 75,086 after 85,595 people recovered from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Additional 72,388 Covid-19 tests were conducted by #UAE health authorities, revealing 679 new cases and bringing the total number of cases to 85,595 . The new cases identified are undergoing treatment. #UAEGov — UAEGov (@uaegov) September 21, 2020

The UAE has been cracking down on individuals and establishments that have failed to adhere to precautionary measures, and has recently issued new restrictions on large gatherings and celebrations.

Nine fitness centers and sports clubs in Dubai have been fined or asked to close for violating the United Arab Emirates’ coronavirus guidelines, the Dubai Sports Council (DSC) and Dubai Economy announced on Sunday.

Three facilities – including a rented playground, a swimming pool at a sports club, and a sports academy – were asked to close, according to a statement from the DSC.

Six other facilities were fined for non-compliance to COVID-19 countermeasures, the statement added.

