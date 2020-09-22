CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Bank of Israel chief and policymakers in quarantine

A file photo shows Amir Yaron attends a ceremony whereby he is sworn in as Bank of Israel governor in Jerusalem December 24, 2018. (Reuters)
Reuters Tuesday 22 September 2020
Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron, his deputy and the rest of the monetary policy committee (MPC) are in quarantine after a central bank employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Bank of Israel said on Tuesday that the employee was not a member of the MPC but had attended its meeting last Wednesday.

The six MPC members will remain in isolation at least until epidemiological tests are completed and further instructions received.

The central bank noted that committee members regularly work from home.

The MPC will next decide on interest rates on October 22.

Israel entered a second lockdown on Friday at the onset of the Jewish holiday season and residents must stay mostly at home following a resurgence in coronavirus cases. In the past week, new infections have exceeded 5,000 on some days.

Last Update: Tuesday, 22 September 2020 KSA 18:45 - GMT 15:45

