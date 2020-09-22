Coronavirus: London Mayor Sadiq Khan proposes new COVID-19 restrictions

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Monday he had agreed with local council leaders and public health experts new COVID-19 restrictions to be put to central government in an attempt to stem the outbreak in the capital.

The measures include reduced opening hours for pubs and bars and extending the wearing of face masks on public transport and in shops to other public areas.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

Khan said he will be asking the government to implement the plan as soon as possible and would discuss it with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday.

People sit at the tables outside restaurants in Soho, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain. (Reuters)

“Without adequate testing or contact tracing in London we have no choice but to look at other measures to slow the spread of the virus,” he said in a statement.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“I firmly believe that acting early, rather than having to impose more stringent measures later, is the right thing to do both for public health and the economy.”

He called on Johnson to invite him to the government’s emergency response meeting, a so-called COBR meeting, on Tuesday that is being attended by the leaders of the devolved administrations of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Johnson will also address parliament on the coronavirus issue on Tuesday.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Dubai police fine woman $2,722 for hosting house party with a band

Coronavirus: Israeli PM Netanyahu’s aides allegedly break quarantine after US visit

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia to launch app for Mecca pilgrims amid COVID-19

Last Update: Tuesday, 22 September 2020 KSA 23:57 - GMT 20:57