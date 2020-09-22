Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 552 new cases, 30 new deaths

Saudi Arabia reported 552 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, with 30 COVID-19 deaths.

The Kingdom also recorded 1,185 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 312,684.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, the number of recorded novel coronavirus cases in the six Gulf Arab states surpassed 800,000, according to a Reuters tally.

All countries have lifted internal curfews and lockdowns, but restrictions on gatherings and foreign travel remain, and social distancing measures are being enforced.

Since reaching 100,000 cases in mid-May, the time it takes for infections to double has widened from half a month, to one month to three months. A longer doubling rate indicates slower growth in the infection rate.

As of Tuesday, the tally in the region stood at 800,651 infections, with 6,805 deaths.

A man wearing a protective mask, buys masks from a pharmacy, after the government lifted coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown restrictions, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia July 5, 2020. (Reuters)

Saudi Arabia has seen a downward trend in daily case numbers since early July. On Monday 492 new cases were reported, compared to mid-June peak of 4,919.

A week ago the Kingdom partially lifted a suspension of international flights to allow “exceptional categories” of citizens and residents to travel. It will scrap all air, land and sea travel restrictions for citizens on Jan. 1, 2021.

