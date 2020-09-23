Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi reopens gaming halls amid strict COVID-19 measures

Abu Dhabi has allowed the reopening of entertainment and gaming halls amid strict COVID-19 preventative measures, the UAE’s capital media official announced on Wednesday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

All centers are limited to a 60 percent capacity and must continuously sanitize and disinfect rides, equipment and other shared items.

COVID-19 tests are required for all employees, though the announcement did not include how often a test must be taken. Frequent temperature checks, masks and gloves are also mandatory for all employees.

Customers must wear masks at all times and are encouraged to use e-payments instead of cash to curb the spread of the virus.

If a center includes a ball pit, a maximum 30 percent capacity is allowed in the pit and it must be deeply sanitized every hour, at the beginning and end of ever day.

Abu Dhabi Media Office also said any equipment, including handles, sticks, steering wheels, and rides must be disinfected after every use.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia allows Umrah gradually from October 4

Israel confirms record number of daily COVID-19 cases

Jordan reports its highest daily COVID-19 case count

Last Update: Wednesday, 23 September 2020 KSA 13:14 - GMT 10:14