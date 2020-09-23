Coronavirus: Dubai shops can deny entry to customers violating COVID-19 precautions

Shops in Dubai are allowed to deny entry to customers who are not adhering to the compulsory coronavirus precautionary measures, state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.

“Dubai Economy affirmed that traders have the right to refrain from receiving or providing services to consumers and the public who do not commit to the COVID-19 precautionary measures, which are part of the protocols regulating the practice of commercial activities in the current phase,” WAM reported.

“Establishments that violate the precautionary guidelines, such as physical distancing and the mandatory requirement for employees and consumers to wear masks, will face disciplinary action,” Dubai Economy said.

“Dubai Economy also stressed the need for traders to clarify the precautionary measures, procedures and protocols to consumers and the public. Consumers should be alerted about the required precautions right from the moment they enter the business premises and their compliance ensured before they are served, in order to ensure proper consumer awareness and minimize instances of non-compliant consumers being denied of services,” WAM added.

Inspection teams from the Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) in Dubai Economy “imposed fines on four commercial establishments yesterday, including two retail outlets in various shopping centers, a pharmacy in Al Rigga, and an exchange house in Al Muraqqabat, for employees’ lack of commitment to wearing masks. CCCP also warned two establishments for not placing the physical distancing stickers as required.”

The UAE reported 1,083 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 970 recovered patients and one death over the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

The country’s COVID-19 tally now stands at 87,530 confirmed cases, 76,995 recoveries and 406 deaths.

