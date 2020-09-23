Coronavirus: Kuwait reports drop in COVID-19 cases with 616 infections

Kuwait has reported 616 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to the country’s Ministry of Health.
As of Wednesday, the total number of coronavirus cases in Kuwait was 92,341.
729 people have recovered from the virus, while two deaths were reported on Wednesday.
The total number of recoveries stood at 92,341 and the death toll was 590.
Last Update: Wednesday, 23 September 2020 KSA 15:27 - GMT 12:27