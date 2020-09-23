Coronavirus: Over 700 beachgoers in Dubai fined for violating COVID-19 precautions

Dubai fined 721 beachgoers who violated the mandatory coronavirus precautions, Dubai Police said on Tuesday.
Colonel Saeed al-Madhani, Director of Ports Police Station in Dubai said the 721 violations and fines occurred between last March and September 20.
Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.
He added: “Dubai Police does not tolerate anyone who violates the coronavirus precautionary measures on beaches aimed at protecting members of society and preventing them from spreading the disease.”
Al-Madhani said that police officers use, in addition to regular patrols, drones equipped with cameras to ensure public safety precautions are adhered to.
Dubai Municipality’s precautionary measures for public beaches include: maintaining a two meter distance between people and four meter distance between every two groups of people, restricting groups on the beach to no more than five people, and compulsory wearing of masks for all visitors including children.
The UAE reported 852 new coronavirus cases and 939 newly recovered patients over the past 24 hours.
The country’s COVID-19 tally now stands at 86,447 confirmed cases, 76,025 recovered patients and 405 deaths.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Coronavirus: UAE warns against irresponsibility as 1 person infects 45, with 1 death
Coronavirus: UAE arrests 8 for organizing weddings violating precautionary measures
Coronavirus: Dubai reduces COVID-19 PCR test to 250 dirhams across the emirate
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 23 September 2020 KSA 23:17 - GMT 20:17