CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Over 700 beachgoers in Dubai fined for violating COVID-19 precautions

A sign warning people to maintain a distance from each other over the outbreak of the new coronavirus in front of the sail-shaped Burj Al Arab luxury hotel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 20, 2020. (AP)
Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English Tuesday 22 September 2020
Text size A A A

Dubai fined 721 beachgoers who violated the mandatory coronavirus precautions, Dubai Police said on Tuesday.

Colonel Saeed al-Madhani, Director of Ports Police Station in Dubai said the 721 violations and fines occurred between last March and September 20.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

He added: “Dubai Police does not tolerate anyone who violates the coronavirus precautionary measures on beaches aimed at protecting members of society and preventing them from spreading the disease.”

Al-Madhani said that police officers use, in addition to regular patrols, drones equipped with cameras to ensure public safety precautions are adhered to.

Dubai Municipality’s precautionary measures for public beaches include: maintaining a two meter distance between people and four meter distance between every two groups of people, restricting groups on the beach to no more than five people, and compulsory wearing of masks for all visitors including children.

The UAE reported 852 new coronavirus cases and 939 newly recovered patients over the past 24 hours.

The country’s COVID-19 tally now stands at 86,447 confirmed cases, 76,025 recovered patients and 405 deaths.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Coronavirus: UAE warns against irresponsibility as 1 person infects 45, with 1 death

Coronavirus: UAE arrests 8 for organizing weddings violating precautionary measures

Coronavirus: Dubai reduces COVID-19 PCR test to 250 dirhams across the emirate

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 23 September 2020 KSA 23:17 - GMT 20:17

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top