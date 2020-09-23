Coronavirus: UAE records over 1,000 COVID-19 cases, its highest single day spike

The United Arab Emirates has confirmed 1,083 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, according to the country's NCEMA, marking its highest single day increase since the start of the pandemic.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

An additional 103,199 COVID-19 were administered as part of the health ministry's efforts to expand its testing capacity in the Gulf state.

A total of 970 recoveries and one fatality were also reported on Wednesday.





The UAE saw its highest daily count with 1,007 cases in a single day on September 12. Daily infections were on a downward trend since then but have increased once more despite an emphasis on compliance with measures throughout the country.

The health ministry has confirmed 87,530 total positive cases, 76,995 recoveries and 406 deaths as of September 23.

Read more:

UAE warns against irresponsibility as 1 person infects 45, with 1 death

Infections in Gulf countries surpass 800,000, says Reuters tally

UAE approves COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use for front line workers

Last Update: Wednesday, 23 September 2020 KSA 13:55 - GMT 10:55