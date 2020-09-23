Coronavirus: Premier League should help struggling EFL clubs, says Chelsey’s Lampard

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said starting his career at the bottom of the soccer pyramid helped him appreciate the financial challenges facing lower-tier clubs during the COVID-19 pandemic and it was important for the Premier League to help out.
“I can’t go too political because I don’t know enough about the numbers, but I do think clubs in the Premier League and the Premier League themselves have a heart. I’m sure as we move forward they will be making positive moves on that front.”
Chelsea face Barnsley in the League Cup later on Wednesday and Lampard said his side had paid for the Championship club’s COVID-19 testing.
“It’s a sign of a club in the Premier League doing the right thing,” he said.
Last Update: Wednesday, 23 September 2020 KSA 16:37 - GMT 13:37