Canada is in the second wave of coronavirus: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday that Canada is in a second wave of COVID-19 and warned the country is on the brink of a fall season that could be much worse than the spring.

Trudeau noted that when Canada went into lockdown March 13 there were 47 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and that Tuesday alone, Canada had well over 1,000. Many provinces slowly reopened over the summer.

“We can’t change today’s numbers or even tomorrow’s - those were already decided by what we did, or didn’t do, two weeks ago,” Trudeau said in a rare nationally televised address.

“But what we can change is where we are in October, and into the winter. It’s all too likely we won’t be gathering for Thanksgiving, but we still have a shot at Christmas.”

Trudeau urged Canadians to keep wearing masks and to download the government’s COVID-app that lets a person know if they’ve come in close contact with someone who has tested positive.

“Together, we have the power to get this second wave under control,” he said.

Trudeau’ said his government will do “whatever it takes” to support Canadians and the economy during the pandemic as his Liberal government presented the government’s priorities for a new session of Parliament in a speech earlier Wednesday.

Last Update: Thursday, 24 September 2020 KSA 02:48 - GMT 23:48