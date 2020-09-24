Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi Police issue 1,672 COVID-19 fines over 2 months

Abu Dhabi Police have issued over 1,500 fines for failing to adhere to precautionary measures aimed at preventing further spread of the coronavirus, the Abu Dhabi Media Office tweeted on Thursday.

"As part of efforts to protect the community’s health and safety, and to support efforts to combat COVID-19, @ADPoliceHQ has issued 1,672 fines during a two-month period," the office said in a tweet.

As part of efforts to protect the community’s health and safety, and to support efforts to combat COVID-19, @ADPoliceHQ has issued 1,672 fines during a two-month period. pic.twitter.com/8F6RAe0cdP — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) September 24, 2020

Fines were issued for violations including not wearing a mask, failing to practice social distancing, and hosting gatherings with more people than the legal limit.

Authorities issued fines at malls and beaches, said Abdu Dhabi Police, who emphasized the importance of adhering to precautionary measures.

The emirate reopened for tourist visas on Thursday, but international travelers are required to quarantine for a mandatory 14 days upon arrival.

The UAE is currently experiencing a second spike in coronavirus, following lower numbers over the Summer.

Authorities reported a record rise in cases on Wednesday, with 1,083 cases, followed by a second day of more than 1,000 new cases on Thursday.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi, other UAE emirates resume tourist visas after COVID-19 halt

Coronavirus: UAE records another spike in cases with over 1,000 new infections

Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi clarifies quarantine requirements for international travelers

Last Update: Thursday, 24 September 2020 KSA 14:13 - GMT 11:13