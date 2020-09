Oman said on Thursday it will resume scheduled international flights on Oct. 1 with strict measures to protect the country and aviation staff from the coronavirus, the Gulf state’s aviation authority said in a statement.

Domestic flights between the capital Muscat and the city of Salalah will also resume on the same date, official media reported.

-Developing

Last Update: Thursday, 24 September 2020 KSA 12:05 - GMT 09:05