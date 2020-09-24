Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia, UAE carriers resume flights between Dubai, Saudi cities

The national carriers of the UAE and Saudi Arabia resumed scheduled flights between Dubai and several Saudi cities in parallel with the Kingdom celebrating its 90th national day, state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.

Saudia Airlines resumed last Sunday five daily flights between Dubai and Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam.

“There are plans to operate more flights between Dubai and Saudi cities, on board Saudia Airlines, and Emirates Airlines and Fly Dubai, in the coming days and weeks,” WAM reported.

Saudi Arabia allowed certain categories of citizens and residents to exit and re-enter the Kingdom through all land, sea, and air ports starting from September 15, given that all coronavirus-related precautionary measures are followed.

Non-Saudis with existing valid work, residency, or visa visits have been allowed to enter the Kingdom since September 15. Saudi Arabians from "exceptional categories" will are also allowed to travel in and out of the Kingdom.

Both Saudis and non-Saudis must provide a negative result of a coronavirus test that is not older than 48 hours and must be done at a certified entity.

It will allow all of its citizens to travel internationally after January 1, 2021.

The Kingdom had previously suspended flights in March amid the coronavirus pandemic, which had infected 331,359 people in the country as of Wednesday.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (561) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس ⁧#كورونا⁩ الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (27) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (1102) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (313,786) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/hzz2vB1pdb — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) September 23, 2020

