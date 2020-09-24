Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports drop in COVID-19 cases with 498 infections

Saudi Arabia reported a drop in coronavirus cases with 498 infections detected in the Kingdom, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

1,007 new recoveries were reported, making the total number of recoveries 314,793. The total number of cases stood at 314,793, while the death toll was 4,599 after 30 deaths were reported.

The city of Jeddah reported 53 cases, Hafouf had 50, and Mecca 46.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (498) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس ⁧#كورونا⁩ الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (30) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (1007) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (314,793) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/5RYTQiHKw6 — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) September 24, 2020

Saudi Arabia will begin gradually allowing Umrah pilgrimage starting from October 4.

Based on the authorities’ reports of the developments of the coronavirus pandemic and the aspiration of many Muslims at home and abroad to perform Umrah, allowing Umrah pilgrimage was approved, given the necessary COVID-19 health precautions are enforced, the Saudi Press Agency reported earlier this week.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia allows Umrah gradually from October 4

Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal disqualified from Asian CL after squad hit by coronavirus

Last Update: Thursday, 24 September 2020 KSA 15:52 - GMT 12:52