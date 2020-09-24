Coronavirus: UAE records another spike in cases with over 1,000 new infections

The United Arab Emirates recorded another spike in cases of the novel coronavirus with 1,002 new infections in just 24 hours, the Ministry of Health announced on Thursday.
Last Update: Thursday, 24 September 2020 KSA 13:13 - GMT 10:13