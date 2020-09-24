Coronavirus: UAE records another spike in cases with over 1,000 new infections

The United Arab Emirates recorded another spike in cases of the novel coronavirus with 1,002 new infections in just 24 hours, the Ministry of Health announced on Thursday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 88,532.

This comes only a day after the UAE reported its highest daily increase – 1,083 new cases – on Wednesday.

One person died on Thursday due to complications caused by COVID-19, raising the virus-related death toll in the country to 407.

Meanwhile, 942 people have recovered from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, which brings the total number of recoveries in the UAE to 77,937.

The UAE has in recent weeks been witnessing a rise in the number of new cases.

Authorities have urged people to adhere to coronavirus countermeasures and have called on all establishments across the country to ensure their customers and staff follow the rules at all times.

Last Update: Thursday, 24 September 2020 KSA 13:13 - GMT 10:13