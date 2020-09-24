Coronavirus in UAE: Sharjah resumes all travel with strict COVID-19 measures

In the United Arab Emirates, Sharjah is removing its travel ban after months of closures due to the coronavirus pandemic but has issued strict COVID-19 regulations for travelers, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Wednesday.

Passengers arriving in the emirate Sharjah must carry a negative COVID-19 test report, conducted no more than 96 hours prior to arrival, to be allowed to board their flight, according to WAM.

Upon their arrival, they will have to take another coronavirus test regardless of whether they did a test before their flight.

All passengers are required to self-isolate at home or their place of residence until they are notified of their results.

Following the directive from the government of Sharjah, we are ready to welcome back all residents to Sharjah effective today and the resumption of travel for UAE citizens and residents in accordance to new travel guidelines.https://t.co/gsKFPinriI@sharjahairport pic.twitter.com/RK8ZXo3hE4 — Air Arabia (@airarabiagroup) September 23, 2020

If a person tests positive for the coronavirus, they must isolate for 14 days at their home or a health facility.

For individuals who want to travel from Sharjah, a negative COVID-19 test that was conducted up to 96 hours earlier must be presented at the airport.

Passengers must also have viable health insurance for the duration of their trip, WAM reported.

The UAE urges citizens and residents to adhere to precautionary measures when traveling abroad.

Citizens who have noticed any symptoms of the coronavirus must contact the nearest UAE embassy as soon as possible, according to WAM.

Last Update: Thursday, 24 September 2020 KSA 15:37 - GMT 12:37