After testing positive for coronavirus, Ibrahimovic says ‘bad idea’ to challenge him

Swedish football star Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the latest athlete to test positive for the coronavirus, the AC Milan forward announced Thursday.

The 38-year-old, in typical Zlatan fashion, said the virus “had the courage to challenge me. Bad idea.”

He said he had no symptoms and that he tested positive less than a day after testing negative.

I tested negative to Covid yesterday and positive today. No symptoms what so ever. Covid had the courage to challenge me. Bad idea — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) September 24, 2020

Memes were posted across social media Thursday, making light-hearted jokes about Ibrahimovic’s strength.

Former England striker Gary Lineker said jokingly that his thoughts were with the virus “at this difficult time.”

News that @Ibra_official has tested positive with Coronavirus. Thoughts are with the virus at this difficult time. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 24, 2020

Ibrahimovic began the new Serie A season in style on Monday by scoring twice in the 2-0 win over Bologna.

His remarkable form led the striker to give himself the nickname Benjamin Button after the main character in a 2008 Oscar-winning Hollywood movie about a man who ages in reverse.

Ibrahimovic has had successful stints with Barcelona, Juventus, Ajax and Inter Milan.

He will be 39 next month and is the highest-profile Serie A player to test positive since play resumed in June following a three-month stoppage.

