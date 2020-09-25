Coronavirus: Major Dubai, Abu Dhabi hospitals drop COVID-19 PCR test price to 180 AED

Major hospitals in the UAE’s Dubai and Abu Dhabi have lowered the price of the COVID-19 PCR test for to 180 dirhams ($49) plus VAT.

The reduction is the second drop in the price of the PCR nasal test swab this month as the country undergoes a spike in coronavirus infections.

Mediclinic, which runs major hospitals and health centers in Dubai, Abu Dhai, and Al Ain, has reduced the price to 189 dirhams including VAT.

Government-owned healthcare centers in Abu Dhabi, run by SEHA, are also offering tests at the same price. VPS Healthcare hospitals including Medeor Hospital in Abu Dhabi have likewise dropped their price to 189 including VAT.

PCR tests had previously cost 370 dirhams, before hospitals lowered the price to 250.

Coronavirus in the UAE

Abu Dhabi currently requires a test to enter the emirate from the other emirates of the UAE.

The capital reopened to tourist visas on Thursday, months after its neighbor Dubai, but arrivals are required to quarantine for 14 days and must wear an electronic tracking device.

The UAE has experienced a second spike in cases during September. On Wednesday, the country recorded its highest single-day increase since the start of the outbreak with 1,083 new cases, followed by over 1,000 cases on Thursday.

Authorities have urged the public to adhere to coronavirus safety guidelines and issued fines for violating the rules.

Most recently, Dubai Police fined a woman 10,000 dirhams for hosting a party.

