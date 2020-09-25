Coronavirus: Dubai Police fine woman over $2,000 for hosting party 

An Arab woman was fined 10,000 dirhams ($2,722) for hosting a party in her United Arab Emirates home, which dozens of media professionals and an Arab artist attended in violation of the country’s coronavirus regulations, the Dubai Police announced on Thursday.

Dubai Police were notified about the party after a video of the event circulating online showed the guests were not wearing face masks and ignoring social distancing measures, the official Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Guests were fined 5,000 dirham each for attending the party, according to WAM.

The UAE will impose a 10,000 dirham fine on any individual who organizes gatherings, meetings, private and public celebrations, or hosts groups in public places or private farms, the Dubai Police said.

Guests will be fined 5,000 dirhams each.

“The Dubai Police won’t tolerate violators of the announced precautionary measures against COVID-19 as these measures have been put in place to protect members of the community and curb the pandemic,” said Brigadier Jamal Salem al-Jallaf, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigations at Dubai Police.

The UAE has been witnessing a rapid rise in the number of daily reported cases. On Thursday, a total of 1,002 new infections were recorded in 24 hours. The day before, that number reached 1,083 – the UAE’s highest single-day increase since the start of the outbreak.

Authorities have urged the public to adhere to precautionary measures and warned that violators will have to be pay hefty fines for ignoring the law.

