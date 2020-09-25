Coronavirus: Dubai fines 24 businesses, warns five for violating COVID-19 measures

Dubai has fined 24 businesses and warned five others for violating precautionary measures and guidelines aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, according to a statement from authorities.

Authorities at the Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection, CCCP, a sector in Dubai Economy, made their decisions after field inspection teams toured businesses across the emirate in on Tuesday.

Dubai Economy said it imposed fines on 24 retail stores, a consumer complex, and various businesses dealing in general trade activities, electronics, mobile phone, readymade garments, perfumes, A/C spare parts, and shoes in al-Mamzar, al-Sabkha, Naif, and Muhaisnah 4 areas of the emirates.

Dubai Economy field inspection teams warned five shops for not placing the social distancing stickers as required. (WAM)

The field inspection teams also warned five other commercial establishments for not placing the social distancing stickers as required.

In total, inspections on Wednesday found that 655 shops and commercial establishments fully complied with the precautionary measures.

“Dubai Economy called on everyone to cooperate in keeping the emirate’s economy moving forward in spite of the pandemic threat. The precautionary guidelines have enabled Dubai to gradually resume activity across all sectors and reset the economy on a growth path. Stern action will be taken by Dubai Economy against any non-compliance with the precautionary measures found during its inspections or reported by consumers and the public,” read a statement on the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

