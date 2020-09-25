Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 472 new COVID-19 cases, 843 recoveries in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia recorded 472 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 332,329, the Ministry of Health said on Friday.

Mecca reported the highest number of new cases with 86 cases. Medina recorded 46, Dammam recorded 32, and the capital Riyadh recorded only 30 new cases.

The other infections were reported in cities and provinces across the Kingdom, according to the health ministry.

Twenty-six people died due to complications caused by COVID-19, raising the virus-related death toll in the country to 4,625.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries in Saudi Arabia rose to 315,636 after 843 people recovered from the coronavirus.

Saudi Arabia celebrated its 90th annual National Day on Wednesday with air shows, fireworks, and several other events across the Kingdom.

On Thursday, the Minister of Health Tawfiq al-Rabiah expressed his concern over the large number of people who ignored coronavirus countermeasures during the celebrations and urged the public to always adhere to preventative measures to ensure that cases in the country continue to decrease.

