Coronavirus: UAE COVID-19 cases continue to rise with 1,008 new infections

The United Arab Emirates reported another significant rise in new coronavirus cases with 1,008 infections detected in 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Friday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 89,540.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Two people died due to complications caused by COVID-19, according to the ministry. The virus-related death toll in the country is now 409.

Meanwhile, 809 people recovered from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 78,819.

The UAE has been witnessing a rapid rise in the number of daily reported cases. On Thursday, a total of 1,002 new infections were recorded in 24 hours.

The day before, that number reached 1,083 – the UAE’s highest single-day increase since the start of the outbreak.

Authorities have urged the public to adhere to precautionary measures and warned that violators will have to be pay hefty fines for ignoring the law.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Dubai Police fine woman over $2,000 for hosting party

Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi high school students get free PCR test before UAE school year

Coronavirus: Major Dubai, Abu Dhabi hospitals drop COVID-19 PCR test price to 180 AED

Last Update: Friday, 25 September 2020 KSA 13:11 - GMT 10:11