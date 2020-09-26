CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: AFC dismisses Al-Hilal’s appeal over Champions League withdrawal

Hilal's bench players are pictured ahead of the AFC Champions League group B match between Saudi's Al-Hilal and UAE's Shabab Al-Ahli. (AFP)
Reuters Saturday 26 September 2020
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Saturday dismissed a protest lodged by Al-Hilal against their withdrawal from the Asian Champions League because they were able to name only 11 players for their final Group B fixture.

The Saudi club, who had already qualified for the last 16, said they had been determined to defend their title despite 30 players and staff becoming infected with COVID-19 in the Qatar hub where Asia’s premier club competition resumed last week.

But AFC rules state teams must name a minimum of 13 players in their matchday squads and Wednesday’s game did not go ahead. The AFC ruled that Al-Hilal were “deemed to have withdrawn from the competition”.

Al-Hilal’s departure means Shabab Al Ahli Dubai progressed to the knockout stage from Group B along with Uzbeki club Pakhtakor.

Last Update: Saturday, 26 September 2020 KSA 19:02 - GMT 16:02

