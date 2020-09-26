Coronavirus: Dubai hotels must close by 3 a.m. under latest COVID-19 restrictions

Hotels in the United Arab Emirates’ Dubai must close by 3 a.m. under the latest coronavirus restrictions issued by authorities in the emirate, according to the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM).

Hotel venues and conferences in Dubai are prohibited from holding events after 1 a.m., a statement from the DTCM said.

Hotel establishments have also been informed that food and beverage services must stop after 3 a.m., excluding delivery and room services, the DTCM added.

A waiter wearing a face mask walks past a buffet in the Atlantis The Palm hotel in Dubai. (File photo: Reuters)

The Dubai Municipality announced on Friday that restaurants in the emirate are allowed eight people at one table under new amended coronavirus restrictions that help make the dining-out experience easier.

Groups had previously been restricted to five. This number still applies to visitors to shisha cafes, the municipality said.

The new changes are part of the UAE’s latest efforts to curb the rising number of coronavirus cases in the past few weeks.

The United Arab Emirates detected another significant rise in infections with 1,078 new cases in just 24 hours, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 90,618, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Saturday.

