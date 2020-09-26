CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Iran’s Rouhani authorizes provinces to impose COVID-19 lockdown

Iranian women wearing face masks walk down a street in the capital Tehran amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. (AFP)
Reuters Saturday 26 September 2020
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday authorized the country’s provinces to impose lockdowns wherever necessary to stem a rapid rise in coronavirus cases.

“We are forced to intensify regulations and supervisions,” starting in the capital Tehran, Rouhani said in televised remarks.

He said government-run coronavirus task-force offices around the country would make recommendations on restrictions and whether to impose one-week lockdowns.

Iran’s death toll from the coronavirus has surpassed 25,000 and identified cases on Friday totaled 439,882, according to the health ministry.

Iran’s health officials have expressed alarm over a surge in infections, urging the country to respect health protocols to control the spread of the disease.

Last Update: Saturday, 26 September 2020 KSA 13:59 - GMT 10:59

