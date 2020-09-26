Coronavirus: Iran’s Rouhani authorizes provinces to impose COVID-19 lockdown

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday authorized the country’s provinces to impose lockdowns wherever necessary to stem a rapid rise in coronavirus cases.
“We are forced to intensify regulations and supervisions,” starting in the capital Tehran, Rouhani said in televised remarks.
He said government-run coronavirus task-force offices around the country would make recommendations on restrictions and whether to impose one-week lockdowns.
Iran’s death toll from the coronavirus has surpassed 25,000 and identified cases on Friday totaled 439,882, according to the health ministry.
Iran’s health officials have expressed alarm over a surge in infections, urging the country to respect health protocols to control the spread of the disease.
