Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 461 new cases, 769 recoveries in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia detected 461 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, which brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 332,790, the Ministry of Health said on Saturday.
Jeddah recorded 49 new cases, Mecca recorded 42, Medina recorded 40, and the capital Riyadh recorded 27 new cases in the last 24 hours. The other infections were confirmed in cities and provinces across the Kingdom.
Thirty people died due to complications caused by COVID-19, raising the virus-related death toll in Saudi Arabia to 4,655.
Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries in the country rose to 316,405 after 769 people recovered from the coronavirus.
Saudi Arabia celebrated its 90th annual National Day on Wednesday with air shows, fireworks, and several other events across the Kingdom.
On Thursday, the Minister of Health Tawfiq al-Rabiah expressed his concern over the large number of people who ignored coronavirus countermeasures during the celebrations and urged the public to always adhere to preventative measures to ensure that cases in the country continue to decrease.
