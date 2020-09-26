Coronavirus: UAE detects significant rise in infections with 1,078 new cases

The United Arab Emirates detected another significant rise in infections with 1,078 new cases in just 24 hours, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 90,618, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Saturday.
Two people died due to complications caused by COVID-19, which brings the virus-related death toll in the country to 411.
Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries in the UAE climbed to 79,676 after 857 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours.
Cases in the UAE have been on the rise in recent weeks, which authorities have attributed to hundreds of people failing to follow precautionary measures.
On Wednesday, the country recorded its highest single-day increase since the start of the outbreak with 1,083 new infections in just 24 hours. On Thursday, the UAE detected 1,002 new infections, and 1,008 new infections on Friday.
The ministry has urged the public to adhere to preventative measures to ensure the coronavirus is contained.
