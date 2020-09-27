Coronavirus: UAE reports 851 COVID-19 cases, a drop on recent days, one new death

The United Arab Emirates reported 851 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, a drop on the recent daily increases of around 1,000 but still significantly higher than last month, according to the country's Ministry of Health on Twitter.

The new cases were detected after authorities said they carried out more than 106,034 tests.

The ministry added that one more person had died from difficulties related to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 421.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

A futher 868 people recovered from the disease over the last 24 hours, bringing the recoveries to 80,544 out of a total of 91,469 cases.

Additional 106,034 Covid-19 tests were conducted by #UAE health authorities, revealing 851 new cases and bringing the total number of cases to 91,469 . The new cases identified are undergoing treatment. #UAEGov — UAEGov (@uaegov) September 27, 2020

Coronavirus in the UAE

The UAE is currently experiencing a second spike of coronavirus cases, with the uptick beginning in early September and reaching over 1,000 cases for the first time on September 12.

Authorities announced 1,078 new cases on Saturday, following over four days of more than 1,000 new daily cases.

Despite the rising numbers, private schools welcomed students back to classrooms in the UAE emirate of Sharjah on Sunday.

Abu Dhabi has also been testing students for free ahead of the new academic school year set to begin next week, according to local media reports.

The capital recently reopened for international tourism, but arrivals in the emirate are required to quarantine for 14 days.

International travelers will be monitored through electronic quarantine wristbands that share their location with authorities. They must remain quarantined until they are called for a PCR nasal swab test after 12 days.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Private schools in UAE’s Sharjah reopen classrooms after COVID-19 delay

Coronavirus: UAE detects significant rise in infections with 1,078 new cases

Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi high school students get free PCR test before UAE school year

Last Update: Sunday, 27 September 2020 KSA 13:44 - GMT 10:44