Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia says these 3 groups are exempt from travel restrictions

Saudi Arabia has announced three categories of people who can apply for travel permits abroad and will exempted from the coronavirus travel restrictions, according to a statement from the Kingdom’s General Directorate of Passports.

The General Directorate of Passports set a number of safeguards and conditions on Saturday relating to issuance of travelling permits for Saudi national exempted from restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The first category exempted from travel restrictions include officials on missions deemed eligible for the exemption provided that the official mission cannot be conducted remotely or virtually or if the mission falls within a specifically fixed deadline and that the mission’s time abroad is as limited as possible.

The second category exempted from travel restrictions is specified for Saudi Arabian citizens with humanitarian cases wishing to reunite with family members living abroad. Humanitarian cases like a death of a spouse, parent or child abroad is included in this category.

Applicants must prove the family relationship and the impossibility of their relatives' return to the Kingdom. Applicants to this category must provide documents accredited by an official department in the Kingdom or by a Saudi official delegation in the country of stay abroad.

The third category is for nationals living abroad and their dependents. They will be required to prove their residence abroad by submitting a valid residence card and proof that they had spent at least six months in their country of residence during the past three years.

