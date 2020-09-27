Coronavirus: UK says test result issue on England’s COVID-19 app resolved

An issue with England’s COVID-19 smartphone app, launched to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which meant it could not accept around a third of test results has been resolved, the government said on Sunday.
The app’s official account had said on Saturday it could not link to test results taken in Public Health England laboratories, via the National Health Service or as part of a survey run by the Office for National Statistics.
Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.
“Everyone who receives a positive test result can log their result on the app,” a health ministry spokesman said.
“A minority of people, such as hospital patients, who were unable to log their positive result can now request a code when contacted by NHS Test and Trace to input on their app.”
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Over 10 million people have downloaded the app, health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday.
“Absolutely fantastic response,” he wrote on Twitter.
Read more:
UK moving too slowly to tackle rising coronavirus infections, says govt adviser
Coronavirus: Thousands protest COVID-19 restrictions in central London
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Sunday, 27 September 2020 KSA 21:23 - GMT 18:23