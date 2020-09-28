Coronavirus: Children have 44 pct lower chance of catching COVID-19 than adults

Children have 44 percent lower odds of catching COVID-19 than adults, according to an analysis led by the president of Britain's Royal College of Pediatrics and Child Health.
Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.
“In this systematic review and meta-analysis including 32 studies, children and adolescents younger than 20 years had 44 percent lower odds of secondary infection with SARS-CoV-2 compared with adults 20 years and older,” the analysis said.
“There is preliminary evidence that those younger than 10 to 14 years have lower susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2 infection than adults, with adolescents appearing to have similar susceptibility to adults.”
The analysis was led by Russell Viner, president of the Royal College of Pediatrics and Child Health.
Read more:
Merkel ‘deeply concerned’ by sharp rise in new coronavirus infections in Germany
South Korea reports lowest COVID-19 cases since last month
Positive COVID-19 test rates top 25 pct in some US Midwest states
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 28 September 2020 KSA 15:36 - GMT 12:36