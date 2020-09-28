CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Dubai orders bars, restaurants to stop services, entertainment at 1 a.m.

People eat at a restaurant in Dubai on August 30, 2018. (File photo: AFP)
The Associated Press, Dubai Monday 28 September 2020
Dubai has announced new restrictions on nightlife to curb a rising tide of coronavirus infections.

Dubai’s tourism authorities have ordered all bars and restaurants in the city-state to stop serving and halt “entertainment activities” at 1 a.m.

Hotels will be restricted by law to offering only delivery and room service after 3 a.m.

Authorities urged dining and drinking establishments to adhere to anti-virus protocols or face “consequential procedures and violations,” including shutdowns and huge fines.

The new rules are the first since restaurants and bars were allowed to reopen in July as Dubai, a top travel destination known for its lively nightlife, emerged from lockdown.

A beach lifeguard is seen at the Atlantis The Palm hotel, as the Emirates reopen to tourism amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Dubai, United Arab Emirates July 7, 2020. (Reuters)

The United Arab Emirates has recorded more than 90,600 infections since the pandemic began, including over 400 deaths.

Daily new infection rates are now climbing to heights last seen four months ago.

Last Update: Monday, 28 September 2020 KSA 16:45 - GMT 13:45

