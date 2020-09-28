Coronavirus: Oman to reopen mosques after closure due to COVID-19

Oman will reopen mosques in the country on November 15, with strict measures in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to state media.
Oman will restart international flights on Thursday, after they were suspended in March as part of coronavirus precautions.
“Flights will be scheduled according to health data for specific destinations and according to bilateral agreements with other airlines,” ONA said.
On August 18, Oman allowed the reopening of tourist and international restaurants, as well as gyms and swimming pools located in hotels, under certain regulations and requirements, as the country seeks to ease coronavirus measures.
Oman has so far recorded 95,907 coronavirus infections and 885 deaths.
The number of recorded novel coronavirus cases in the six Gulf Arab states surpassed 800,000 on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally.
