Coronavirus: UAE reports drop in cases with 626 new infections

The United Arab Emirates reported a drop in coronavirus cases with 626 new COVID-19 infections detected on Monday, according to the country's health ministry.

The ministry of health also reported 918 recoveries, making the total number of recoveries 81,462.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the UAE is 92,095, while the total number of deaths is 413.

Cases in the UAE have been on the rise in recent weeks, which authorities have attributed to hundreds of people failing to follow precautionary measures.

