Coronavirus: UAE reports drop in cases with 626 new infections

The United Arab Emirates reported a drop in coronavirus cases with 626 new COVID-19 infections detected on Monday, according to the country's health ministry.
آخر الإحصائيات حول إصابات فيروس كوفيد 19 في الإمارات— وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع الإماراتية - MOHAP UAE (@mohapuae) September 28, 2020
The latest update of Coronavirus (Covid 19) in the UAE#نلتزم_لننتصر #التزامك_حياتك#ملتزمون_يا_وطن#كوفيد19#وزارة_الصحة_ووقاية_المجتمع_الإمارات#we_commit_until_we_succeed #covid19#mohap_uae pic.twitter.com/cKcgU4siwO
Last Update: Monday, 28 September 2020 KSA 14:59 - GMT 11:59