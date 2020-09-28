Coronavirus: UK reports 4,044 new cases of COVID-19, 13 deaths

The United Kingdom reported 4,044 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, raising the total number of cases to 439,013, government data showed. The daily cases figure was down from 5,693 on Sunday.

The United Kingdom also recorded 13 new deaths from the virus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 42,001.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

COVID-19 restrictions in northeast England

Meanwhile, the British government tightened restrictions on socializing in parts of northeast England on Monday, in response to high and increasing COVID-19 infection rates in the region.

From Wednesday, residents in seven areas including urban centers such as Newcastle, Gateshead, Sunderland and Durham will be barred from socializing indoors with people from outside their household or strictly defined social bubble.

The restrictions will apply in homes, pubs and restaurants, and people who fail to comply will face fines enforceable by law, the health ministry said in a statement.

Coronavirus incidence rates were above 100 per 100,000 in six of the seven areas last week, the ministry said.

Schools and workplaces will not be affected by the restrictions.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Coronavirus: UK says test result issue on England’s COVID-19 app resolved

Coronavirus: Thousands protest COVID-19 restrictions in central London

Large swathes of the United Kingdom and millions of citizens are subject to local restrictions brought in to try to slow a second wave of COVID-19 infections. The country has the highest death toll from the virus in Europe, at 42,000.

Northeast and northwest England have been badly hit. Greater Manchester, the main urban center in the northwest, is also subject to local measures, as are the major cities of Glasgow in Scotland and Cardiff in Wales.

Last Update: Monday, 28 September 2020 KSA 21:43 - GMT 18:43