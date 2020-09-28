More than a million coronavirus deaths worldwide: AFP tally

More than one million deaths from the novel coronavirus have been recorded worldwide since it emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally based on official sources at 2230 GMT Sunday.
In total, 1,000,009 deaths have been officially recorded around the world out of 33,018,877 cases. The worst-hit region is Latin America and the Caribbean, with 341,032 deaths for 9,190,683 cases.
Last Update: Monday, 28 September 2020 KSA 02:47 - GMT 23:47