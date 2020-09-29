CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Kuwait records 587 new cases, 2 COVID-19 deaths

Kuwaitis wearing face masks walk inside the re-opened Avenues Mall, the country's largest shopping center, on June 30, 2020 in Kuwait City after almost a four-months shutdown. (AFP)
Emily Judd, Al Arabiya English Tuesday 29 September 2020
Kuwait reported 587 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, with two new COVID-19 related deaths.

The latest figures bring the total number of active cases in the country to 7,9162, with a total death toll of 607.

The country performed 4,014 tests and recorded 538 new recoveries.

Since early May, Kuwait’s daily number of coronavirus cases has ranged between 400 and 900.

On August 1, the country partially resumed commercial flights, maintaining a ban on flights from several countries.

Kuwaiti security check a visitor's temperature at the entrance of a mall on June 30, 2020 in Kuwait City. (AFP)

Last Tuesday, the country's total number of cases surpassed 100,000. The same day Reuters reported that coronavirus cases in the six Gulf Arab states had surpassed 800,000.

