Coronavirus: UAE officials expect vaccine to be available by end of 2020, early 2021

Health officials in the United Arab Emirates expect that a coronavirus vaccine will be available on the global market a government health spokeswoman said on Monday.

“We are expecting that at a global level, widespread use of vaccination will start at the end of this year or the beginning of next year, based on the study results,” Dr. Farida al-Hosani said during the launch of a nationwide seasonal flu campaign.

The availability of the vaccine is still dependent on the results of ongoing trials, she added.

UAE's Minister of Health and Prevention Abdul Rahman al-Owais takes the first COVID-19 vaccine dose. (WAM)

Thousands of people in the UAE have volunteered to be a part of the Phase III trial for a vaccine by Chinese drugmaker Sinopharm.

Earlier this month, the UAE issued emergency approval for the use of the COVID-19 vaccine for front line workers helping treat coronavirus patients.

So far, dozens of officials have been vaccinated, including the Minister of Health.

The UAE has urged children, the elderly, pregnant women, and people with chronic health issues to get the vaccine, and people who fall in one of these categories will receive the vaccination for free.

Individuals who do not fall under the above categories can get vaccinated for 50 dirhams.

Last Update: Tuesday, 29 September 2020 KSA 09:30 - GMT 06:30