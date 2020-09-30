CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Kuwait detects 614 COVID-19 cases, 639 recoveries

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country are 105,182. (File photo: Reuters)
Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English Wednesday 30 September 2020
Kuwait detected 614 new coronavirus cases, and 639 recoveries, the Ministry of Health reported on Wednesday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country are 105,182, while the total number of recoveries is 96,688.

The ministry also reported three deaths on Wednesday, making the death toll 610.

On Tuesday, Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, known for his regional mediation and humanitarian efforts, died at the age of 91.

Last Update: Wednesday, 30 September 2020 KSA 15:21 - GMT 12:21

