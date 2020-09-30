Coronavirus: Kuwait detects 614 COVID-19 cases, 639 recoveries

Kuwait detected 614 new coronavirus cases, and 639 recoveries, the Ministry of Health reported on Wednesday.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country are 105,182, while the total number of recoveries is 96,688.
The ministry also reported three deaths on Wednesday, making the death toll 610.
On Tuesday, Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, known for his regional mediation and humanitarian efforts, died at the age of 91.
