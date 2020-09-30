Coronavirus: UAE announces 3 deaths, 1,100 new COVID-19 cases

The United Arab Emirates has announced three more deaths and 1,100 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours on Wednesday, according to health officials.
The 1,100 new coronavirus infections were detected after health authorities conducted 105,615 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours.
For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.
With the new cases detected, the total number of cases of COVID-19 in the UAE now stands at 94,190.
“The [Ministry of Health and Prevention] MoHAP also announced three deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 419,” a statement published by the Emirates News Agency (WAM) read.
For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery, calling on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all,” the statement added.
Health officials also confirmed an additional 1,186 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 83,724.
Read more:
Coronavirus: UN’s Guterres calls for ‘immediate infusion’ of $15 bln for vaccine fund
Coronavirus: UAE records over 24,000 COVID-19 violations in first half of September
Coronavirus: Jordan reports highest daily tally since March
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 30 September 2020 KSA 22:00 - GMT 19:00