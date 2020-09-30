Coronavirus: UAE records over 24,000 COVID-19 violations in first half of September

The United Arab Emirates recorded 24,894 violations of coronavirus regulations across the country between September 1 and 15, the spokesperson for the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority said on Tuesday.

It is mandatory to wear a face mask at all times when out in public in the UAE. A distance of two-meters must be kept between each individual.

A maximum of three people are allowed in one vehicle at the same time, except if they are members of the same family.

Dubai has seen the highest number of violations in the UAE, Dr. Saif al-Dhaheri said.

“The highest violations were detected in Dubai, followed by Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, Um al-Quwain and finally Ras Al Khaimah,” said.

The majority of the violators were reprimanded for not wearing a face mask in public spaces, according to the spokesperson.

The second-highest number of violators were individuals who did not comply with the rules that limit the number of people in one vehicle, he added.

People of Asian origin made up 81 percent of the violations, while Arabs made up 19 percent, al-Dhaheri said.

“We emphasize that no one is above the law, and that the law will be applied firmly to everyone,” the spokesperson said.

Increase in mortality rate

The mortality rate of the coronavirus in the UAE increased from 0.1 percent to 0.3 percent in September, according to al-Dhaheri.

The COVID-19 death toll in the country is 416, out of which 31 died in September, according to data collected by John Hopkins University.

Since September 23, the UAE has detected 6,643 positive cases of the novel coronavirus after conducting nearly half a million tests.

“The percentage of positive cases constituted of 62 percent males and 38 percent females. 58 percent of cases are between the ages of 25 and 44, and the mortality rate has increased from 0.1 percent to 0.3 percent,” he said.

“Practicing precautionary measures at the level of individuals and institutions must be highly emphasized with the recent rise in the number of cases.”

The total number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the UAE is 93,090 and the total number of recoveries is 82,538.

