Coronavirus: England’s weekly COVID-19 cases up 61 pct

There was a 61 percent increase in positive COVID-19 cases in England's latest weekly data, with more than four times the number of cases recorded as there were at the end of August, the health service's test and trace scheme said on Thursday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.



“31,373 people tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) for the first time in England between 17 September and 23 September, a 61 percent increase compared to the previous week,” NHS Test and Trace said.



“Positive cases have been rising steeply over the last 4 weeks with over 4 times as many positive cases identified in the most recent week compared to the end of August.”

Read more:

Millennials more likely to take financial hit from COVID-19 pandemic

Massive COVID-19 study in India finds children are superspreaders

Turkish gov’t accused of hiding true extent of COVID-19 outbreak

Last Update: Thursday, 01 October 2020 KSA 13:28 - GMT 10:28