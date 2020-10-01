Coronavirus: UAE confirms 1,158 new COVID-19 cases, highest count since outbreak

The United Arab Emirates has confirmed 1,158 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, the health ministry has announced, marking its highest daily count since the outbreak began.
A further 91,234 tests were conducted as part of the country's efforts to expand its testing capacity. Meanwhile, an additional 1,179 recoveries and two deaths were also confirmed.
Infections in the UAE have surged over the past two months after having reached a low of 164 on August 3, according to Reuters. Authorities have blamed the increase on people not adhering to social distancing requirements and preventative measures.
Last Update: Thursday, 01 October 2020 KSA 13:52 - GMT 10:52