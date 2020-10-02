CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Biden wishes US President Trump, Melania ‘swift recovery’ from COVID-19

Democratic US presidential nominee Joe Biden. (Reuters)
AFP, Washington Friday 02 October 2020
Text size A A A

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Friday wished President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania a swift recovery from COVID-19.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

“Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery,” Biden said as America and the world digested the bombshell news overnight that Trump has contracted the coronavirus.

“We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family,” Biden said on Twitter.


Read more:

US VP Pence, wife test negative for COVID-19 after Trump tested positive: Spokesman

US President Donald Trump tests positive for COVID-19

Close Trump aide Hope Hicks tests positive for COVID-19

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Friday, 02 October 2020 KSA 16:02 - GMT 13:02

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top