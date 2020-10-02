Coronavirus: UAE surge continues with record high 1,181 new cases, 3 new deaths

The United Arab Emirates reported 1,181 new coronavirus cases on Friday, along with 3 new deaths from the virus, according to the Ministry of Health on Twitter.

This marked the second record daily increase in cases following 1,158 on Thursday.

The Ministry of Health conducts 107,187tests as part of its plans to expand the scope of the tests, and reveals 1,181 new cases of the #Coronavirus, 1,168 recoveries and 3 death cases due to complications.#CommitToWin pic.twitter.com/9q9T447Ckt — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) October 2, 2020

Since early September the country has experienced a surge in cases, repeatedly breaking the record for daily increases since September 12 surpassed the height of the initial outbreak in May.

However, the death rate has remained comparatively low, with the three new deaths bringing the death toll to 424.

The new cases were detected after authorities carried out 107,187 tests, announced the government on Twitter.

Authorities had previously reported over 24,000 violations of health guidelines during the first two weeks of September.

The majority of the violators were reprimanded for not wearing a face mask in public spaces, according to a government spokesperson.

