Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports steady increase of 481 new COVID-19 cases

Saudi Arabia has recorded a steady increase of 481 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 335,578, the health ministry announced on Friday.
Of the new cases, 40 were confirmed in the city of Jeddah, 37 in Medina and 31 in Hail, according to the ministry.
An additional 29 deaths were also reported, raising the Kingdom’s death toll to 4,823.
Meanwhile, 602 individuals who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered, taking the total recoveries to 320,348.
Last Update: Friday, 02 October 2020 KSA 15:49 - GMT 12:49