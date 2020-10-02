Coronavirus: US President Donald Trump tests positive for COVID-19

US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus and will be in quarantine.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!,” Trump said in a tweet.



The White House doctor Sean Conley said Trump will continue carrying out his duties “without disruption while recovering,” according to a statement carried by the Associated Press. He also said the president and first lady are “both well” and they will quarantine “within the White House.”

The announcement came a few hours after the White House announced that one of the president’s closest advisors, Hope Hicks, tested positive for COVID-19.



“Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!” Trump said in a tweet.



Earlier in the day, Trump said during a Fox News interview that he and the first lady “spend a lot of time with Hope [Hicks].”



Hicks, who travels regularly with the president on Air Force One along with other senior aides, accompanied him to Ohio for the first presidential debate on Tuesday and joined him in Minnesota for a campaign event the next day.



Counselor to the president Hope Hicks walks to Air Force One from the Marine One helicopter to depart for travel with President Donald Trump. (Reuters)





- With Reuters



