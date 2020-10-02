Coronavirus: US President Trump has ‘mild’ COVID-19 symptoms after testing positive

President Donald Trump is experiencing “mild symptoms” of COVID-19 after revealing Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The White House physician said the president is expected to continue carrying out his duties “without disruption” while recovering. A White House official said Friday morning that the president was experiencing mild symptoms but was working from the White House residence.

Hours before Trump announced he had contracted the virus, the White House said a top aide who had traveled with him during the week had tested positive.



“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately," Trump tweeted just before 1 a.m. "We will get through this TOGETHER!”



Vice President Mike Pence tested negative for the virus on Friday morning and “remains in good health," his spokesman said.

Read more:

US President Donald Trump tests positive for COVID-19

US President Trump enters quarantine after aide tests positive for COVID

Close Trump aide Hope Hicks tests positive for COVID-19

Last Update: Friday, 02 October 2020 KSA 16:52 - GMT 13:52