US VP Pence, wife test negative for COVID-19 after Trump tested positive: Spokesman

United States Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence have tested negative for the coronavirus after President Donald Trump announced he and the first lady are infected with COVID-19, according to Pence's Press Secretary Devin O'Malley.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.



In a tweet, the spokesman said the vice president is routinely tested daily for the virus and he is good health after tests showed he is not infected.



As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day. This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19. Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery. — Devin O’Malley (@VPPressSec) October 2, 2020



“Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery,” O'Malley said on Twitter.



Trump earlier confirmed that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus and are in quarantine.



Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020



The White House Doctor Sean Conley said Trump will continue carrying out his duties “without disruption while recovering,” according to a statement carried by the Associated Press. He also said the president and first lady are “both well” and they will quarantine “within the White House.”

The announcement came a few hours after the White House announced that one of the president’s closest advisors, Hope Hicks, tested positive for COVID-19. Trump earlier in the day told Fox News that he and the first lady “spend a lot of time” with the advisor.

Hicks, who travels regularly with the president on Air Force One along with other senior aides, accompanied him to Ohio for the first presidential debate on Tuesday and joined him in Minnesota for a campaign event the next day.

Read more:

US President Donald Trump tests positive for COVID-19

US President Trump enters quarantine after aide tests positive for COVID

Close Trump aide Hope Hicks tests positive for COVID-19

Last Update: Friday, 02 October 2020 KSA 15:21 - GMT 12:21