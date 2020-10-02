US VP Pence, wife test negative for COVID-19 after Trump tested positive: Spokesman

United States Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence have tested negative for the coronavirus after President Donald Trump announced he and the first lady are infected with COVID-19, according to Pence's Press Secretary Devin O'Malley.
As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day. This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19. Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery.— Devin O’Malley (@VPPressSec) October 2, 2020
“Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery,” O'Malley said on Twitter.
Trump earlier confirmed that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus and are in quarantine.
Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
The White House Doctor Sean Conley said Trump will continue carrying out his duties “without disruption while recovering,” according to a statement carried by the Associated Press. He also said the president and first lady are “both well” and they will quarantine “within the White House.”